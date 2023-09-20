Mixed reactions to voting reform in New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law that expands access to mail-in voting.

The Governor announced the new law Wednesday with a package of bills saying, "Our laws are going to modernize and improve every step of the process from registering, to casting your ballot along with the electoral college. It includes a law that will allow every New Yorker to vote early by mail."

Supporters of a new state law say this will make it easier for you to make your voice heard on election day.

However, there are those against it, citing a potential for voter fraud.

Shortly after the law was signed, Republican Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt says several lawsuits were filed challenging the law.

Ortt says the New York State GOP is leading the effort.

"There are no obstacles to voting in New York. We've done a number of things. You get mandatory paid time off on election day, there's 10 days of early voting, you can do absentee voting," said Ortt. "This is not about overcoming voter suppression or making it easier to vote this is about harvesting ballots and cheating. The voters rejected this proposal at the ballot box 2 years ago."

As the expected political debate continues, many wonder if this will open the door for fraud and how election officials prepare.

7 News took these questions to the Erie County Board of Elections.

"It's not a good idea from the Board of Election standpoint because the safeguards to prevent fraud have not been put in place," said Erie County Elections Commissioner, Ralph Mohr. "That's why it was soundly defeated in 2021 by the voters not only in Erie County, but across the entire state."

Mohr told 7 News that the Board of Elections is in the process of changing the portal to allow for mail-in ballots , while contintinuing to guard against fraud.