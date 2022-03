TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mississippi Mudds is set to reopen this week for its 35th year in Western New York.

On Thursday, the popular summer spot across from Niawanda Park announced Tuesday it will open for the season on Thursday, St. Patrick's Day.

Mississippi Mudds said Tuesday along with its regular menu, it will also be serving vegan and gluten-free options.

The comfort food spot will be open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., according to its website.