Mississippi Mudds in Tonawanda set to open for the season Saturday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mississippi Mudds in Tonawanda announced it is set to open for the season Saturday, March 20.

Mississippi Mudds says this will be its 34th season serving the Western New York community.

“Our staff and entire family are really excited to jump start our 34th year serving the Western New York community," said Frank Berrafato, owner of Mississippi Mudds. "We promise to make your visit to Mississippi Mudds a truly enjoyable one, as we continue to do our due diligence regarding the state mandated safety protocols. Where else can you go to enjoy your favorite summertime foods, while taking in a spectacular upper deck view of the mighty Niagara River.

"In addition to our traditional fan favorite menu, we’re excited to again be serving several Vegan friendly food and ice cream options, along with our multiple gluten -free choices to cater to all. Whether you’re driving, riding your bike or walking over from the park, our goal is to offer families throughout Western New York a uniquely enjoyable dining destination right here by the water."

It is located at 313 Niagara Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150.