BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of local veterans packed their bags and headed down to Washington D.C. this weekend as part of Mission 12 for Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight.

The group boarded their flight Saturday morning at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and made their way down to Baltimore to tour the national memorials.

Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight honors United States Veterans for their sacrifices and services to their country with an all-expense-paid trip to the Capital.