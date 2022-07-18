Missing woman found dead in Town of Tonawanda; police say she was murdered

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda police say a woman reported missing Saturday was the victim of a homicide.

Detectives found the body of Akeda Howton, 40, of Woodlawn Avenue in Buffalo in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Raintree Island apartments around 4 p.m. Sunday. She had been shot.

Investigators are calling her death an "isolated incident" and say there is no threat to the public. They say the homicide investigation is ongoing and "further information will not be provided at this time," according to a release from the department. The release made no mention of a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 879-6614 or the Town of Tonawanda Police confidential tipline at 879-6606.

