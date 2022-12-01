Missing vulnerable adult last seen in town of Hamburg, may be in need of medical attention

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A missing vulnerable adult has been reported in the town of Hamburg Wednesday morning.

The missing, 79-year-old Michael S. Juratovic, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Juratovic was last seen on Lake Street in the town of Hamburg Wednesday morning at 11:15 a.m.

Juratovic is a white male, 5-foot-7-inches, and 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was driving a 2015 grey Chevrolet Impala with New York registration: APV - 6485. Juratovic was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a baseball hat.

Information indicates that Juratovic may be in Niagara County.

If you have any information on Juratovic's location, you can contact the East Aurora/Town of Aurora Police Department at 716-652-1111 or dial 911.