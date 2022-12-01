Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing vulnerable adult last seen in town of Hamburg, may be in need of medical attention

Mike Muscarella.png
NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services
Mike Muscarella.png
Posted at 9:59 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 21:59:02-05

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A missing vulnerable adult has been reported in the town of Hamburg Wednesday morning.

The missing, 79-year-old Michael S. Juratovic, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Juratovic was last seen on Lake Street in the town of Hamburg Wednesday morning at 11:15 a.m.

Juratovic is a white male, 5-foot-7-inches, and 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was driving a 2015 grey Chevrolet Impala with New York registration: APV - 6485. Juratovic was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a baseball hat.

Information indicates that Juratovic may be in Niagara County.

If you have any information on Juratovic's location, you can contact the East Aurora/Town of Aurora Police Department at 716-652-1111 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills