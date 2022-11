ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Orchard Park Police Department announced the search for a missing vulnerable adult over the weekend and they now say he has been found.

Police said 77-year-old Paul Schultz was last seen November 25 on Ellicott Road in Orchard Park.

In a Facebook post police said Schultz was located by New York State police in Inlet, New York, and was on his way home.