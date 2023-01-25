Missing vulnerable adult found dead in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public's assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

The sheriff's office said 82-year-old Diane Harvey was missing from Middleport and was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office said search efforts were discontinued for the evening.

On Thursday morning the sheriff's office announced it was continuing its search using ATVs and UTVs, K-9s, drones, and search teams doing grid searches on foot in the immediate area where she was last seen.

Just before noon on Thursday, the sheriff's office announced Harvey was found dead by first responders.

"This was not the outcome anyone was hoping for. We would like to thank everyone that assisted in the search. We extend our condolences to her family," the sheriff's office said in a post on its Facebook page.