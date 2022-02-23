Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for missing Niagara Falls woman canceled

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police were searching for a missing vulnerable adult Wednesday.

A missing vulnerable adult alert was issued by the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse for 74-year-old Mary Donoughe who was last seen on Linwood Avenue in Niagara Falls around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the alert, Donoughe has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

The alert was canceled around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

7 News has reached out to Niagara Falls police for an update on Donoughe's condition and we are waiting to hear back.