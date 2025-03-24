Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for man missing from Clarence Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities said 79-year-old Frank Szczesny is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Winding Creek Lane in the hamlet of Clarence Center at 5:15 a.m. on Monday driving a white 2024 Subaru Forester with New York Registration BXS-7408.

The picture below is similar to the vehicle Szczesny was driving.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

Szczesny is described as 5'9" tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to authorities, updated information indicated that his vehicle was last seen at 6:30 a.m. in the Town of Collins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State police at (585) 344-6750 or call 911.