Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for man missing from Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Authorities say 82-year-old Thaddeus Osika Jr. is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia. He was last seen at 4020 Union Road in Cheektowaga.

Osika is described as 5'5" tall and 140 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a winter scarf, a blue and grey flannel shirt, with a blue winter coat, jeans and black sneakers.

He is believed to be traveling on foot, in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information can contact the Cheektowaga Police Department at (716) 686-3501 or the Erie County Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-2903.