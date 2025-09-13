Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for 91-year-old man missing from Salamanca

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Richard Bantin, 91, was last seen on September 12, driving a Buick SUV with the registration plate KHU6670 on Center Street Extension in Salamanca.

Bantin is described as 5'10" and 130 pounds with gray eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a trucker hat, green bandana, blue shirt and jeans.

According to the sheriff's office, Bantin could need medical attention. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office (716) 938-2217 or 911.