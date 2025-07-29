Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for 87-year-old man missing from Amherst

WKBW
AMHERST, N.Y. — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for 87-year-old Paul Harloff, who is missing from Amherst.

According to police, Harloff has Alzheimer's disease.

He was last seen in the 8000 block of Transit Road at around 6 p.m. Monday.

Harloff was wearing a blue tri-colored sweater, black pants, a blue baseball cap, and black sneakers. He is described as 5'7" tall and 185 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.

