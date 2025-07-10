Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for 75-year-old woman missing from Blasdell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Katherine Hennessey, who is missing from Blasdell.

According to the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse, Hennessey is an endangered adult who may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen driving a red 2016 Toyota SUV with New York license plate GVH-1683 on Maple Avenue in the Village of Blasdell at 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Hennessey is described as 5'3" tall and 220 pounds with white hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.