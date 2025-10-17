Missing Vulnerable Adult alert issued for 67-year-old man from Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Missing Vulnerable Adult alert has been issued for a 67-year-old man from Niagara Falls.

According to the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse website, 67-year-old William Baughman may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen driving a 2014 gray Nissan sedan with New York registration LEF-4507 on 15th Street in Niagara Falls at 1:30 a.m. on October 17.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a green hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans and is described as 6'1" tall and 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Niagara Falls police at (716) 286-4547.