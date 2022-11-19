Watch Now
Missing vulnerable adult alert for missing 85-year-old man canceled

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:01 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 14:18:10-05

ANGELICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police issued a missing vulnerable adult alert on Friday night for a missing man in the Village of Angelica. The alert has now been canceled.

Police said 85-year-old Thomas L. Robinson was last seen at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 on Country Road 16 in the village of Angelica, Allegany County. He was wearing a blue coat and blue jeans. He was driving a 2009 white Ford F-150 pickup with a New York registration.

On Saturday afternoon, according to the NY Alert System, the alert was canceled.

