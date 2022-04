NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda police announced a missing teen has been located and returned safe.

On April 19 police announced the search for 15-year-old Tristan McGee who was last seen on Cedar Avenue in Niagara Falls on April 16.

On April 22 police announced McGee was located and returned safe and thanked the public for the tips and information provided.