BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 16-year-old Ohio girl missing since last month, who was linked to a Cheektowaga man now being held in federal custody, has been found safe.

FBI and Ohio law enforcement officials identified a "person of interest" in Madison Fields' disappearance who lives in Tennessee.

"We're thankful Madison is safe and will soon be back in Ohio," FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Jason Cromartie said in a press release. "I want to thank all the law enforcement agencies involved for their relentless work to find Madison."

The FBI Hostage Rescue Team tracked down the suspect at a hotel in Florida. An alert on the suspect and his vehicle was then issued. FBI Jacksonville and local law enforcement found the vehicle in Palatka, Florida.

Officials said Fields was found safe at a hotel, and the suspect was taken into custody. His name has not yet been released.

It's not clear if there's any connection between him and 43-year-old Kyle D. Lawrence of Cheektowaga.

WATCH: Missing Ohio girl, linked to Cheektowaga man, found safe in Florida

Missing Ohio girl, linked to Cheektowaga man, found safe in Florida

Earlier this month, investigators turned their attention to Lawrence after finding surveillance video showing Madison getting into a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a New York license plate, which they learned Lawrence had rented. The last known video of Madison was recorded on Friday, February 13.

Lawrence was indicted on Thursday on charges of transportation to engage in criminal sexual activity. He was not charged directly in connection to Madisons disappearance.

WATCH: 'Want her to come home': Cheektowaga man under investigation after 16-year-old Ohio girl was reported missing

Cheektowaga man under investigation after 16-year-old Ohio girl was reported missing

You can read more on this from our Scripps News affiliate WCPO Cincinnati, here.