Missing Niagara Falls woman located and is safe

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A family was asking for the public's assistance locating a missing Niagara Falls woman, Niagara Falls officials announced Wednesday afternoon she was located and is safe.

The family says Amber Kinan left a family member's home around 1:30 p.m. May 14, she stated she was going on a walk and hadn't been seen since. According to the family, Kinan had no phone, ID, money, clothes, food or glasses when she left and that was uncharacteristic of her.

Niagara Falls officials say a missing persons report was filed Tuesday night, she was located safely Wednesday.