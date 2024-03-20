Missing man from Niagara County murdered in Genesee County

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent homicide in the Town of Alabama.

According to investigators, Michael Poole, 59 of Olcott, was found dead Tuesday afternoon at an undisclosed location. He had been reported missing in Niagara County.

The sheriff's office is not saying how Poole was killed. Investigators say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff's office at (585) 343-5000.

