Missing man found dead in Tonawanda Creek in Batavia

Posted at 7:34 PM, Mar 12, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A man reported missing in Genesee County Friday was found dead in Tonawanda Creek Monday.

Police said Lewis Hyde, who was last seen Friday morning on West Main Street in Batavia, was found dead in Tonawanda Creek Monday following a search between the S. Lyon and River Street Bridges.

A search was conducted in the area after a jacket was found near the creek bank Sunday.

Police said an investigation is ongoing pending the results of an autopsy but foul play is not suspected at this time.

