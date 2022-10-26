Missing child alert issued for 13-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A statewide missing child alert has been issued following a request from the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

13-year-old Haileigh Roberts is reported missing and is believed to be in danger.

She may also be in need of medical attention.

Roberts was last seen on Olean Road in the town of Holland around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 25.

She was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with a black design, dark sweatpants and black and white shoes.

Authorities say Roberts is believed to be with an unknown male and may have traveled south towards Corning, NY.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-2903 or 911.