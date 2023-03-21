Missing cat reunited with original owner after two years

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A missing cat was reunited with its original owners Tuesday after they made a spontaneous visit to the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The owners, Shannon and Allie, were looking at available cats for adoption when they noticed a familiar face. Shannon went into the room and called the cat's name, Mow Mow.

"I went into the room and called his name," Shannon said. "He looked right up at me."

Mow Mow was missing for two years from Shannon's home in Cherry Creek. He was brought to the SPCA on January 14 after being abandoned with eight over cats in a Buffalo home.

Mow Mow's favorite cat house was in the wash Tuesday morning, which is why he was out on a cat bed, in clear view, when the fateful reunion happened.

"It was clear right away that Mow Mow was their cat," SPCA senior cat behaviorist Cary Munschauer said. "It was an emotional reunion!"