Missing 85-year-old vulnerable adult reported in village of Angelica

ANGELICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police have issued a missing vulnerable adult alert in the case of a missing man in the village of Angelica.

85-year-old Thomas L. Robinson was last seen at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 on Country Road 16 in the village of Angelica, Allegany County. He was wearing a blue coat and blue jeans.

Robinson has been described as a white male, 5-foot-5-inches, 140 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

Robinson was last seen driving a 2009 white Ford F-150 pickup with a New York registration.

If you have any information on Robinson's location, you contact NYSP Amity at 585-344-6200 or call 911.