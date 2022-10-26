Missing 13-year-old found

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 13-year-old Haileigh Roberts has been found, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.
A statewide missing child alert was issued around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday following a request from the Erie County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office tweeted an update around 7:30 a.m. that Roberts was located safe and returned to her guardians.
LOCATED— Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) October 26, 2022
Haileigh Roberts has been located, is safe, and has been returned to her guardians.
Alert Cancelled!
Police initially said Roberts was reported missing, believed to be in danger, and may also have been in need of medical attention.