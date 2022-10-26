Missing 13-year-old found

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 13-year-old Haileigh Roberts has been found, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

A statewide missing child alert was issued around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday following a request from the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office tweeted an update around 7:30 a.m. that Roberts was located safe and returned to her guardians.

LOCATED

Haileigh Roberts has been located, is safe, and has been returned to her guardians.

Alert Cancelled! — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) October 26, 2022

Police initially said Roberts was reported missing, believed to be in danger, and may also have been in need of medical attention.