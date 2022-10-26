Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing 13-year-old found

Missing Child Alert
NYS DCJS
Missing Child Alert
Posted at 5:02 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 09:43:09-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 13-year-old Haileigh Roberts has been found, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

A statewide missing child alert was issued around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday following a request from the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office tweeted an update around 7:30 a.m. that Roberts was located safe and returned to her guardians.

Police initially said Roberts was reported missing, believed to be in danger, and may also have been in need of medical attention.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SeeItOn7-Halloween-1280x720-Social.jpg

Share your Halloween pictures with 7 News!