Missing 12-year-old boy from Niagara Falls found by Buffalo police

Posted at 3:22 PM, Oct 27, 2022
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department said a missing 12-year-old boy was found by the Buffalo Police Department.

Police were asking for the public's assistance in locating 12-year-old Rhamelle Jackson Jr. who they said was last seen on October 21 wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, black sweatpants and blue Nautica flip-flops. Jackson is described as 5'4" tall and 170 pounds.

On Friday police said Jackson was found by Buffalo police. No word was given on his condition.

