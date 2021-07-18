Watch
Miracle League receives massive grant from Erie County legislature.

The adaptive sports organization will take in 1.1 million dollars as part of President Biden's American Rescue Plan.
Posted at 6:23 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 18:23:43-04

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County legislator Kevin Hartwick and newly drafted Miami Marlin Joe Mack led the ceremony this Sunday before the first pitch of the Miracle League.

Both men were in attendance to announce the Eric County legislature's donation over 1.1 million dollars to the the adaptive sports league, with a goal of implementing a new field, better amenities, and a splash pad for the children they serve.

"I'm in awe. This donation is great for the kids, great for the coaches, great for the buddies. Great for the community," said Hartwick.

The Miracle League is an adaptive sports league that helps young children play baseball. They have volunteers to help guide children who may not be able to play on their own, but mostly rely on donations and fundraising.

The Miracle League's season will continue into the fall, with children from all over Erie County coming to play ball in a fun and inclusive environment.

