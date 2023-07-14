Minority mental health symposium discusses problems and solutions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In honor of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, experts and community leaders met to highlight the mental health disparities that people of color face.

The symposium was held at the Elim Christian Fellowship, with other meetings taking place throughout New York State this month.

One of the main issues discussed was the stigmatization of mental health for minorities.

"When you start looking at Black and Brown communities, it's [mental health] just not something that historically has been widely spoken about," Chandra Redfern, Chief Executive Director of the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, said. "When people have sought out help, they're made to feel inferior or like there's something wrong with them."

Many Buffalo community members can agree that mental health is not talked about enough.

"We feel a stigma in admitting that we have a deficit within us. I already feel struck down being a man of color," Brandon White, a Buffalo community member who struggles with mental health, said.

The symposium also highlighted the lack of mental health resources for minorities.

"We know that Black and Brown communities do deal with mental health issues," Redfern said. "But, due to disparities in care, they have not always been able to reach out and seek traditional care methods through clinics."

So, what should be done about this mental health disparity?

Redfern said that a next step could involve seeing more behavioral healthcare providers of color.

"When you can understand different cultures, or when you've come from that community, the way that you may service individuals in that community is completely different," Redfern said.

Another possible solution was to take a community-based approach when it comes to addressing mental health. In other words, making sure community members, family, friends and peer advocates are talking about the issue.

White said that he feels empowered by Buffalo and urges anyone struggling with their mental health to know that they have support.

"You are not alone," White said.

There will be another symposium on July 29th at Mount Olive Baptist Church.