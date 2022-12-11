Minority contractor bidding workshop in Erie County

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As Erie County gets ready to embark on the biggest construction project in a generation, there is a push to make sure minority owned companies are not left out in the cold.

That's why Erie County and the City of Buffalo teamed up to host a Minority Contractor Workshop Saturday at the Northland Workforce Training Center.

The idea here is to outline the requirements that minority contractors need in order to bid on contracts for projects.

That includes the construction of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.

More than 50 minority owned firms took part in the event.

this is all part of efforts to ensure black and latino contractors are not just included in the stadium workforce. but positioned as business owners of the construction firms that are hired to do the work.

The workshop applies to all other construction projects that will happen in Erie County and the City of Buffalo.