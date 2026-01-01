ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Minimum wage will increase in New York by 50 cents this year, a move designed to help workers keep up with rising costs and inflation.

At Danny's South in Orchard Park, the cost of business involves much more than what's on the menu.

"We've been here for 29 years now, but think about these places that just built up, and they've got a million-dollar mortgage," said Danny's South Owner Mike Ebeling.

While he doesn't expect much of an impact on his business, he believes there could be a ripple effect for other businesses like grocery stores and fast food restaurants.

"The bottom line is, everything is just going to go up. Restaurants have to raise their prices, supermarkets have to raise their prices. It's just one big ripple effect," he said.

For consumers, this could mean paying a few extra dollars on restaurant tabs or at grocery stores.

WATCH: Minimum wage increase creates ripple effect for New York's local businesses and consumers

Minimum wage increase could create ripple effect for New York businesses, consumers

State officials say the wage increase is designed to help workers, but small business owners describe it as a balancing act between keeping doors open and not passing too much cost onto customers.

The increase is just one of multiple New York State laws taking effect this year. Several took effect January 1, including capping the cost of EpiPen two-packs at $100 and banning the distribution and sale of styrofoam coolers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.