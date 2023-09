BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Powerball drawing is now up to nearly $420 million, but somebody here in Western New York bought a second prize ticket at the Sunoco station at the corner of Delaware and Delavan in North Buffalo.

That ticket is worth a cool one-million dollars.

So here's a look at Saturday night's winning numbers, in case you haven't gotten around to checking.

They are 25, 38, 42, 66, 67 and the Powerball is 19.

Good luck.