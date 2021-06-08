Millennium Roads releases statement after death at Orleans County facility

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after an incident involving a semi-tanker in Orleans County June 8.

The Orleans County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Millennium Roads on East Yates Center Road in the Town of Yates around 11 a.m. June 8 for the report of two people unresponsive inside a semi-tanker.

Emergency personnel arrived and the two people inside the semi-tanker were rescued, one was unresponsive and the other had shallow breathing.

The sheriff's office says 35-year-old Chase Johnson was treated at the scene and then flown to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight. 19-year-old Keegan Bayne was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson and Baynes were cleaning the inside of the semi-tanker that was used to haul the product, “Lignin".

The incident remains under investigation.

Millennium Roads released the following statement on the incident Monday: