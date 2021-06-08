Millennium Roads releases statement after death at Orleans County facility

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after an incident involving a semi-tanker in Orleans County June 8.
The Orleans County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Millennium Roads on East Yates Center Road in the Town of Yates around 11 a.m. June 8 for the report of two people unresponsive inside a semi-tanker.
Emergency personnel arrived and the two people inside the semi-tanker were rescued, one was unresponsive and the other had shallow breathing.
The sheriff's office says 35-year-old Chase Johnson was treated at the scene and then flown to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight. 19-year-old Keegan Bayne was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson and Baynes were cleaning the inside of the semi-tanker that was used to haul the product, “Lignin".
The incident remains under investigation.
Millennium Roads released the following statement on the incident Monday:
On the morning of June 8th, a tragic incident occurred at the headquarters of Millennium Roads. As a result of this accident, one man lost his life, and another remains in critical condition.
The men were servicing a tanker truck when the accident occurred. The tanker had been used to transport Lignin, a byproduct of paper production that the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation defines as a non-hazardous substance.
There were no witnesses at the scene therefore existing news reports cannot be substantiated. No further information is available at this time as authorities are still conducting an open inquiry into the cause of the incident.
The principals of Millennium Roads have issued following:
While the investigation into the cause of this tragedy is ongoing, we are providing the information we do have to the public at this time.
In the process of flushing out a tanker, Keegan Bayne (19) and Chase Johnson (35) were somehow overcome for a reason that has yet to be determined. We are devastated that Keegan passed away at the scene. Chase Johnson, the operations manager for Millennium, was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
To Keegan Bayne’s family and loved ones, words cannot express the depth of sadness we feel for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
The status of Chase Johnson’s condition will be updated by his wife via social media only.
Everyone at Millennium Roads is working diligently with authorities to determine the cause of this tragic accident. We are overcome by grief and appreciate the support of those who have reached out to us. Thank you for keeping both our families in your prayers. - Jeff & Lynne Johnson
We ask the media for the time and respect to grieve and process this terrible tragedy.