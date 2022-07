BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Millennium Hotel, located on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga next to the Walden Galleria, will go on the auction block in September.

The hotel is listed for sale on the Ten-X website with a starting bid of $2 million. The online auction is set for September 6 to September 8.

The eight-floor, 301-room hotel was built in 1973.

You can find the listing here.