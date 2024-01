WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2024 on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for Kaleida Health, Sydney and Christopher Miles welcomed their first child, Callie Adeline Miles, just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Callie weighed six pounds and 12 ounces and measured 18.75 inches long.

The Miles family received a Warm Welcome Gift Set courtesy of Fisher-Price.