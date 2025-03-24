Milk-Bone plans to add jobs in Buffalo with $52 million expansion project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Milk-Bone and its parent company J.M. Smucker are planning a major expansion to its pet-food plant in Buffalo where 280 people currently work.

The company says this $52 million project would eventually lead to 17 new full-time jobs that have a salary range of $57,000 to $114,000.

According to an application filed with the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, and first reported by Buffalo Business First, Milk-Bone is looking to build an 897-square-foot addition to its existing 550,000-square-foot building at 243 Urban Street. The added space would be used for a Soft n' Chewy processing line and freezer expansion.

The company is looking for more than $1 million in tax exemptions to complete this project. Milk-Bone says it's also considering Topeka, Kansas and Decatur, Alabama for this expansion.

There will be a public hearing on the matter on March 31 at the ECIDA's office on Perry Street. The meeting begins at 9:00 a.m.

