Military planes at Buffalo airport to transport equipment to assist in search for missing submersible

WKBW
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 20, 2023
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Transportation Command tells 7 News there are three C-17 aircraft at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to transport commercial equipment to assist in the search for the missing submersible in the Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. Transportation Command said it is working in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense and the C-17s are expected to arrive in St. John's, Newfoundland later Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press and Scripps News, the submersible named the Titan is part of a mission by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. It is carrying a pilot, a renowned British adventurer, two members of an iconic Pakistani business family and another passenger. It failed to return to the surface over the weekend and the search area is around 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

