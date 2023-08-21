Mighty Taco to celebrate 50th anniversary with a special one-day promotion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether you order a Super Mighty, El Niño, or Nacho Buffito, Mighty Taco announced it will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special one-day promotion.

On August 31 all customers will enjoy a 50% discount on in-store and drive-thru orders.

"Mighty Taco is immensely grateful for the continued support and loyalty of our customers throughout the past 50 years. This anniversary promotion is our way of saying 'thank you' to the community that has embraced us. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with our customers and serving them for many more years to come." - Mighty Taco

According to a release, the following exclusions apply: "Not valid on electronic orders through Mighty Express and Doordash. Cannot be combined with any other discounts, including Packs, Combos, Senior Discount, Veterans Discounts, or Police Discounts. Excludes Gift Cards and Retail Items; Frozen Burritos, Bottled Hot Sauce, and Gear"

