Mighty Taco adding 'Seasoned Ground Impossible' to its menu as protein option

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mighty Taco says it's making the impossible, possible, with the addition of "Seasoned Ground Impossible" to its menu as a protein option.

According to Mighty Taco, "Seasoned Ground Impossible" is a meat replacement made from plants and will be available on 12 different tacos, burritos, the Bowlito, in a salad, deluxes and the Mighty Q.

The meat replacement will join seasoned ground chicken and seasoned ground beef as a protein option.

"Seasoned ground Impossible™ is made from plants but tastes like meat because of the iron-containing molecule heme. Thanks to heme, Impossible ™ products have a rich and meaty flavor that satisfies the most discerning meat-eaters and contains no animal products whatsoever. Impossible™ companies’ mission is to restore biodiversity and reduce the impact of climate change by transforming the global food system," a release says.