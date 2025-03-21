Middle and high school choirs can audition to perform with Foreigner at the Erie County Fair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Fair organizers announced middle and high school choirs in Western New York can audition for the chance to perform with Foreigner on August 7.

Organizers said choirs are invited to submit an official entry form and audition video featuring a performance from Foreigner’s song catalog. The choir that wins will join Foreigner in performing "I Want to Know What Love Is," at the Buffalo News Grandstand at the Erie County Fair.

Submissions must be made by the choir director. Each choir can submit one audition video, there is no entry fee. The winning choir will be selected through public voting. Each voter is allowed one vote per email address per day. Voting begins on April 30.

You can find more information including the entry form on the fair's website here.