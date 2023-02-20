Mid-winter break is here which means the Erie County SPCA Kindness Camp is underway

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Mid-winter break is here for so many in the Queen city and that means Kindness Camp is underway at the Erie County SPCA.

"Every animal deserves a good home," Kindness Camp participant Charlie Lyle said.

What he stated is just one of many lessons the kids who attend learn throughout the week long camp. Kids get to make arts and crafts as well as get a unique hands on experience with the animals throughout the shelter.

Mom of two Kelly Deschamps said this will be 8-year-olds second time at camp and she looks forward to it every time.

"There's diversity in the content," Deschamps said. "Things that we might not think of or be able to teach at home. and also the ability to socialize with kids outside of her circle of regular friends."

Erie County SPCA's Director of Community Education Christine Davis said she has is very passionate about teaching kids in this environment.

"I was a kid that loved animals and this was my favorite place to visit as a kid," she said.

She shared seeing these kids grow and their passion for animals drives her to make sure camps like this one continue.

"How can we be kind to one another," Davis asked. "That's really the driving force of our Kindness camps. We're trying to make sure kids are not only just kind to animals but kind to each other, to the environment, and ultimately kind to the world and it all kind of works together."

Davis stated spots are filling quickly but there is still some time to enroll. The camp runs all week long - but parents can sign-up for single days. Kindness Camp is open to kids 7 to 11 and the next camp will be in April.

