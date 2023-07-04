Mickey Rats celebrates its 50th summer season

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether it's volleyball on the beach, hanging on a boat, or catching some rays, Western New York celebrated the Fourth of July in true summer fashion at Mickey Rats in Angola.

Mickey Rats manager Wayne Greim said this year marks 50 years of Independence Day festivities.

"And this bay is like no other on the 4th of July. There's just thousands and thousands of people lining the beaches and there's bonfires and fireworks, the best fireworks display you ever, ever want to see," Greim said, "Makes you feel good when you work hard and people enjoy your place and and and the sun's out."

Many beachgoers were thrilled the weather finally cooperated.

"We pushed through. We prayed. Flushed some ice cubes down the toilet and it's a sunny day," Eric Ferris said,

Although it is a popular beach spot, there were some firsts. Some customers celebrated the holiday for the first time at Mickey Rats.

7 News' Kristen Mirand asked Christian Meyer and Andrew Bray if they think they'll be longtime customers.

"I believe so," Meyer said.

Bray added, "Absolutely. My first time here, too. I'm definitely buying a multitude of shirts."

As the summer gets started, Greim said he is looking ahead to next year as the crew will welcome a remodeled patio bar.

"We try to keep the facilities the best we can, the beach is looking great, you know, and we think this is a place to bring your family," he said.