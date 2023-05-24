Michigan Avenue Bridge to close for construction for four months beginning Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced the Michigan Avenue Lift Bridge will be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

The closure is due to construction which is expected to take around four months. The city said it's part of an $800,000 project that includes the rehabilitation of the concrete abutments, replacement of the timber fenders and repairs to the timber dolphins.

According to the city, notification signs will be posted this week to announce the closure. There will also be "business open" signage in conjunction with detour signage for those looking to get to Ganson Street. The detour signs will direct motorists on the following route: South Park Avenue to Louisiana Street, over the Ohio Street lift Bridge, ending at Ganson Street.

7 News spoke to the CEO of Buffalo RiverWorks and the owner of Wonder Coffeehouse on Tuesday. They were frustrated with the short notice they received from the city about the closure which was originally set to begin on Thursday, May 25.

In a release on Wednesday, the city said it coordinated with the businesses in the area to pause the closure until after Memorial Day weekend.