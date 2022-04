BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grammy-winning superstar Michael Bublé is bringing his new tour "Higher" to Buffalo's KeyBank Center.

Bublé will bring his global hits and comedy to the stage in Buffalo on October 11. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The US tour includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the newly-named Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Bublé's new album "Higher" is his 9th top 10 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart.