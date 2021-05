BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — NFTA Police are investigating a crash involving a Metro Bus and a car.

The accident happened just before 6pm Sunday night near the corner of Elmwood and Hinman Avenues in North Buffalo.

Investigators say five people in the car were taken to the hospital to get checked out, but their injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

A spokesperson for the NFTA says more information will be released as it becomes available.