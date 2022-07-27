Methanol spill in Sanborn sends three people to the hospital

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Emergency crews responded to a HAZMAT scene early Wednesday morning in Sanborn.

Bergholz Volunteer Fire Chief David Manth told 7 News that about 400 gallons of methanol spilled inside the Avantor pharmaceutical plant on Inducon Drive.

Three plant workers were inside the building at the time and were taken to the hospital for evaluation and precautionary decontamination. Manth said their conditions are "all good."

Niagara County Deputy HAZMAT Coordinator Mark Hain said the spill has been contained inside the building and is not a public safety concern or a harm to the environment at this time.

About 50 emergency response personnel from companies around the Niagara Falls area were at the scene.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.