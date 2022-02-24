Metallica to play at Highmark Stadium in August

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Metallica is returning to Western New York this summer, set to play at Highmark Stadium.

The concert, slated for August 11, is one of two stadium shows Metallica will perform this year. The other will be at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

The last time Metallica played at Highmark Stadium was in July 1992; they last played in Western New York in October 2018 at KeyBank Center.

Metallica will be supported at their upcoming performance by Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 4, at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.