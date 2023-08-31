Messages in the sky over Western New York promote Wings Over Batavia Air Show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Did you see the messages in the sky across Western New York Thursday afternoon?
One viewer sent us a picture of a smiley face and we also saw some text across the sky that said "WOB airshow."
A spokesperson for the Wings Over Batavia Air Show said the messages are a promotional campaign for the air show which is happening on Saturday and Sunday at the Genesee County Airport. The pilot/artist is Nathan Hammond of GhostWriter Airshows.
The air show will feature the following:
- USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo Team
- USAF F-22 Raptor (Fly-bys & Heritage Flight)
- U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight
- P-51 Demo Team “Mad Max & Little Witch”
- Ghostwriter Airshows
- Matt Younkin Beech 18
- Ken Rieder in an RV-8
- Michael Goulian Aerosports
- Rob Holland Aerosports
- Bill Stein Edge 540
- Kevin Coleman Extra 300 SHP
- Jim Peitz One-Of-A-Kind Bonanza
- Lee Lauderback P-51 Mustang ‘Crazy Horse 2’
- David Martin Beechcraft Baron
- Luke Aikins Red Bull Air Force
- Airythmia
- Choreographed Pyromusical Fireworks Show
You can find more information on the show, tickets and parking on the show's website here.