Messages in the sky over Western New York promote Wings Over Batavia Air Show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Did you see the messages in the sky across Western New York Thursday afternoon?

One viewer sent us a picture of a smiley face and we also saw some text across the sky that said "WOB airshow."

WKBW

A spokesperson for the Wings Over Batavia Air Show said the messages are a promotional campaign for the air show which is happening on Saturday and Sunday at the Genesee County Airport. The pilot/artist is Nathan Hammond of GhostWriter Airshows.

The air show will feature the following:



USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo Team

USAF F-22 Raptor (Fly-bys & Heritage Flight)

U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight

P-51 Demo Team “Mad Max & Little Witch”

Ghostwriter Airshows

Matt Younkin Beech 18

Ken Rieder in an RV-8

Michael Goulian Aerosports

Rob Holland Aerosports

Bill Stein Edge 540

Kevin Coleman Extra 300 SHP

Jim Peitz One-Of-A-Kind Bonanza

Lee Lauderback P-51 Mustang ‘Crazy Horse 2’

David Martin Beechcraft Baron

Luke Aikins Red Bull Air Force

Airythmia

Choreographed Pyromusical Fireworks Show

You can find more information on the show, tickets and parking on the show's website here.