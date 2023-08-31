Watch Now
Messages in the sky over Western New York promote Wings Over Batavia Air Show

Posted at 3:16 PM, Aug 31, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Did you see the messages in the sky across Western New York Thursday afternoon?

One viewer sent us a picture of a smiley face and we also saw some text across the sky that said "WOB airshow."

A spokesperson for the Wings Over Batavia Air Show said the messages are a promotional campaign for the air show which is happening on Saturday and Sunday at the Genesee County Airport. The pilot/artist is Nathan Hammond of GhostWriter Airshows.

The air show will feature the following:

  • USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo Team
  • USAF F-22 Raptor (Fly-bys & Heritage Flight)
  • U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight
  • P-51 Demo Team “Mad Max & Little Witch”
  • Ghostwriter Airshows
  • Matt Younkin Beech 18
  • Ken Rieder in an RV-8
  • Michael Goulian Aerosports
  • Rob Holland Aerosports
  • Bill Stein Edge 540
  • Kevin Coleman Extra 300 SHP
  • Jim Peitz One-Of-A-Kind Bonanza
  • Lee Lauderback P-51 Mustang ‘Crazy Horse 2’
  • David Martin Beechcraft Baron
  • Luke Aikins Red Bull Air Force
  • Airythmia
  • Choreographed Pyromusical Fireworks Show

You can find more information on the show, tickets and parking on the show's website here.

