CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The extraordinary story of a Western New York man who helped rescue dozens of people during the 2022 Christmas Blizzard is headed to the big screen.

The feature film, titled "Merry Christmas, Jay," is moving through pre-production, with plans to shoot in Buffalo in September and October 2027.

Screenwriter and producer Ryan March told 7 News that the production is targeting a theatrical release around Christmas 2028.

March first learned about Jay Withey's actions while watching national news coverage of the historic blizzard from his home in Los Angeles. A former college roommate who had lived in Western New York called to ask whether he thought the story could become a movie.

March's response was immediate.

"I said it's gonna be a movie. Somebody's gonna snatch this kid's story up," March said.

After his friend helped establish a connection, March secured the rights to Withey's story in January 2023.

Withey became known as "Merry Christmas, Jay" after breaking into a school in Cheektowaga during the blizzard and using the building to shelter people stranded by the storm.

He described making 40 to 50 trips from the school, helping people find safety, food and a place to stay warm.

Before leaving, Withey left a note at the school apologizing for breaking a window and entering the kitchen. He explained that he had been stranded with two other people in his truck and discovered seven elderly people who were also stuck and running out of fuel.

"I had to do it to save everyone and get them to shelter, food, and a bathroom," Withey wrote.

The film has been in development for more than three years. March said the production is now casting and working to finalize arrangements with New York State and Western New York for film incentives, locations and crew.

Much of the crew is expected to come from Buffalo and the surrounding region.

March said his team has been approached by other potential filming locations, including Atlanta, New Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Romania and Bulgaria. But he said their preference has remained consistent.

"Our mindset has been Buffalo or nothing," March said.

He described Buffalo as a character in the film, saying the city's identity and sense of community are central to the screenplay.

"Aside from staying true to the story itself ... I don't think there's anything more important than filming this project in Buffalo," March said.

The production is expected to last approximately 35 to 45 days, with much of the filming taking place on a soundstage, potentially at Great Point Studios on Niagara Street in Buffalo.

March said the filmmakers will need to recreate the Christmas Eve 2022 conditions, including the massive snowfall that stranded people across the region.

"We have to recreate Buffalo on December 24th, 2022, and we have to do that on an 80,000-square-foot soundstage," March said, adding that the production is considering equipment such as snow cannons and large industrial fans to create the conditions needed for the film.

Actor and director Jon Abrahams, known for his role in "Scary Movie," has signed on to direct the film.

While the movie will revisit one of the most devastating weather events in Western New York history, March said its central message is about the people who stepped up to help one another.

"It's 100% goodwill, zero controversy, humanity at its finest," he said. "I think it's a movie that the world needs right now."