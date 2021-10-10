Mercy Hospital strike continues, no progress announced Saturday

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Day 9 of the strike against Mercy Hospital is over, with no major developments to report.

Catholic Health and the union representing hospital employees met again Saturday morning, but we haven't heard from either side as to how that meeting went.

The CWA says its number one priority remains staffing levels at the hospital.

Catholic Health says its contract proposal includes fair wages, and adds hundreds of new employees.

On Sunday, union workers plan to hold an open mic on the picket line, sharing their personal stories of battling the COVID-19 pandemic within their hospitals.