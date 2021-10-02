Mercy Hospital strike continues for second day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Union nurses and staff at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo are on strike for a second day.

The strikers are back outside Mercy Hospital on Abbott Rd. We will be hearing from @markpoloncarz, @PatBurke142 and @CWAUnion leaders. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/sywBsHMtIu — Ryan Clarke Arbogast (@ryanarbogastTV) October 2, 2021

A spokesperson for Catholic Health said Saturday in a press release that CWA Locals 1133 and 1168 have not responded the last, full economic package that was offered, including a staffing proposal.

“The hospitals presented a full economic package with written proposals on all open items to the union’s bargaining team,” JoAnn Cavanaugh said. “We are certainly willing to resume negotiations. We remain steadfast in our desire and commitment to reach a fair contract for our associates. Before setting a date to resume negotiations, we need full written proposals from CWA on all open items so we can see, on paper, the union’s current position on each topic. We presented a full package on Thursday, and CWA must do the same.”

The union held a rally in front of the hospital on Saturday afternoon alongside Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Assemblyman Pat Burke and other lawmakers.